Jacksonville State defeats Georgia State 72-67

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Jaron Pierre Jr. scored 27 points as Jacksonville State beat Georgia State 72-67 on Wednesday night.

Pierre also contributed five assists for the Gamecocks (2-1). Jamar Franklin scored 19 points, going 7 of 15 (4 for 12 from 3-point range). Mason Nicholson shot 6 of 9 from the field to finish with 12 points, while adding 14 rebounds.

Zarigue Nutter finished with 17 points and six rebounds for the Panthers (1-2). Toneari Lane added 17 points for Georgia State. Malachi Brown also had 15 points, four assists and two steals.