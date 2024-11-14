Georgia News

Jacksonville State defeats Georgia State 72-67

Led by Jaron Pierre Jr.'s 27 points, the Jacksonville State Gamecocks defeated the Georgia State Panthers 72-67 on Wednesday night
By The Associated Press
19 minutes ago

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Jaron Pierre Jr. scored 27 points as Jacksonville State beat Georgia State 72-67 on Wednesday night.

Pierre also contributed five assists for the Gamecocks (2-1). Jamar Franklin scored 19 points, going 7 of 15 (4 for 12 from 3-point range). Mason Nicholson shot 6 of 9 from the field to finish with 12 points, while adding 14 rebounds.

Zarigue Nutter finished with 17 points and six rebounds for the Panthers (1-2). Toneari Lane added 17 points for Georgia State. Malachi Brown also had 15 points, four assists and two steals.

Franklin scored 11 points in the first half and Jacksonville State went into halftime trailing 41-31. Pierre scored 17 points in the second half to help lead Jacksonville State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

