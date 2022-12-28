ajc logo
Jacksonville State beats Georgia Southwestern 78-73

Georgia News
1 hour ago
The Jacksonville State Gamecocks defeated the Georgia Southwestern Hurricanes 78-73, led by Demaree King's 30 points

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Demaree King's 30 points led Jacksonville State over Georgia Southwestern 78-73 on Tuesday night.

King added five assists and four steals for the Gamecocks (7-6). Skyelar Potter scored 15 points, going 5 of 14 (3 for 9 from distance). Clarence Jackson finished 3 of 5 from the field to finish with eight points.

The Hurricanes (0-1) were led by Lars Nilsen, who posted 17 points and four assists. Jerroda Briscoe added 11 points and two steals for Georgia Southwestern. Phillip Burwell also had 10 points and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

