ajc logo
X

Jacksonville St. gets 1st win over Kennesaw St. in OT, 35-28

Georgia News
8 hours ago
Zion Webb fired 11 yards to a diving Sterling Galban in the back corner of the end zone in overtime and Jacksonville State then recovered a Jonathan Murphy fumble on Kennesaw State’s first play to wrap up the Gamecocks’ first win over the Owls 35-28 in the Atlantic Sun Conference opener

JACKSONVILLE, Ala (AP) — Zion Webb fired 11 yards to a diving Sterling Galban in the back corner of the end zone in overtime and Jacksonville State then recovered a Jonathan Murphy fumble on Kennesaw State's first play to wrap up the Gamecocks' first win over the Owls 35-28 in the Atlantic Sun Conference opener Saturday.

The Gamecocks spent 17 seasons in the Ohio Valley Conference before joining the ASUN.

Jacksonville State outscored the Owls 18-0 in the third quarter and took a 28-21 lead, but Murphy tied the game with a 2-yard run with 3:14 left in regulation. On first down at his own 9, Murphy broke free for a 57-yard run to give Kennesaw State a first down at the Gamecocks' 34, but Nathan Robertson missed a 45-yard field-goal attempt with 19 seconds left.

Kennesaw State denied Jacksonville State an offensive touchdown and took a 21-10 lead into halftime. Amon Scarbrough scored the Gamecocks' lone first-half touchdown on a blocked punt recovered in the end zone.

Webb gave the Gamecocks (5-1, 1-0) a 28-21 lead on a 42-yard touchdown pass to Keishoen Jarrett and a toss to Ahmad Edwards for a 2-point conversion.

Murphy completed just 4 of 13 attempts for 44 yards and carried 39 times for 134 yards and three touchdowns to lead Kennesaw State (1-3, 0-1).

Webb completed 11 of 22 passes for 184 yards and two touchdowns with an interception to lead Jacksonville State.

__

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

Editors' Picks

Credit: Keith Srakocic

Breakdown: Georgia Tech 26, No. 24 Pitt 211h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs have to come from behind to beat Missouri
3h ago

Escaped Connecticut inmate captured at his own birthday party in McDonough
3h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Dansby Swanson’s latest pitch to Braves: homers off deGrom, Scherzer
2h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Dansby Swanson’s latest pitch to Braves: homers off deGrom, Scherzer
2h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Breakdown: No. 1 Georgia 26, Missouri 22
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: Keith Srakocic

Georgia Tech stuns No. 24 Pitt 26-21 in Key's coaching debut
1h ago
GA Lottery
2h ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game
2h ago
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

She joined Carter Center 40 years ago - and has known Jimmy Carter forever
19h ago
Jimmy Carter's birthday on Saturday: 98 ways to celebrate the former president
Week 5 college football schedule: How to watch all 63 FBS games
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top