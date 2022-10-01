Jacksonville St. gets 1st win over Kennesaw St. in OT, 35-28

Kennesaw State denied Jacksonville State an offensive touchdown and took a 21-10 lead into halftime. Amon Scarbrough scored the Gamecocks' lone first-half touchdown on a blocked punt recovered in the end zone.

Webb gave the Gamecocks (5-1, 1-0) a 28-21 lead on a 42-yard touchdown pass to Keishoen Jarrett and a toss to Ahmad Edwards for a 2-point conversion.