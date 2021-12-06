Jacksonville squares up against Georgia

SAVVY VETERANS: Senior leadership could play a big role in this game's outcome. Braelen Bridges, Jailyn Ingram and Aaron Cook have collectively accounted for 48 percent of Georgia's scoring this season. For Jacksonville, Jordan Davis, Bryce Workman and Osayi Osifo have collectively scored 43 percent of the team's points this season, including 49 percent of all Dolphins points over their last five.DOMINANT DAVIS: Davis has connected on 31.6 percent of the 19 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 4 of 15 over his last five games. He's also made 82.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Bulldogs have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Dolphins. Georgia has 36 assists on 70 field goals (51.4 percent) over its past three outings while Jacksonville has assists on 36 of 80 field goals (45 percent) during its past three games.