Jacksonville knocks out Kennesaw State 92-86 in first round of ASUN Tournament

Robert McCray scored 31 points to lead Jacksonville over Kennesaw State 92-86 in the first round of the Atlantic Sun Conference Tournament
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Robert McCray scored 31 points to lead Jacksonville over Kennesaw State 92-86 on Monday night in the first round of the Atlantic Sun Conference Tournament.

McCray shot 10 for 14 (4 for 4 from 3-point range) and 7 of 10 from the free throw line for the Dolphins (15-16). Marcus Niblack added 20 points while shooting 5 for 10 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 7 of 8 from the free throw line, and he also had three steals. Bryce Workman shot 5 of 11 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line to finish with 17 points, while adding 15 rebounds.

Simeon Cottle led the way for the Owls (15-16) with 29 points and three steals. Terrell Burden added 28 points and nine assists. Demond Robinson had 13 points, 13 rebounds and two blocks.

Workman tallied 12 points in the first half for Jacksonville, which led 35-33 at halftime. McCray scored 21 points in the second half to lead Jacksonville to a victory.

The Dolphins will play No. 1 seed Eastern Kentucky in Tuesday's second round.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

