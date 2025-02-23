Jackson puts up 20, New Mexico State defeats Kennesaw State 60-49

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Zawdie Jackson had 20 points in New Mexico State's 60-49 victory against Kennesaw State on Saturday night.

Jackson had five rebounds for the Aggies (15-12, 8-6 Conference USA). Peter Filipovity scored 18 points and added nine rebounds. R

Simeon Cottle led the way for the Owls (16-12, 8-7) with 17 points. Adrian Wooley added 14 points and six rebounds for Kennesaw State. Frankquon Sherman also had seven points and two steals.