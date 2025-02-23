Georgia News
Jackson puts up 20, New Mexico State defeats Kennesaw State 60-49

Led by Zawdie Jackson's 20 points, the New Mexico State Aggies defeated the Kennesaw State Owls 60-49
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Zawdie Jackson had 20 points in New Mexico State's 60-49 victory against Kennesaw State on Saturday night.

Jackson had five rebounds for the Aggies (15-12, 8-6 Conference USA). Peter Filipovity scored 18 points and added nine rebounds. R

Simeon Cottle led the way for the Owls (16-12, 8-7) with 17 points. Adrian Wooley added 14 points and six rebounds for Kennesaw State. Frankquon Sherman also had seven points and two steals.

New Mexico State led Kennesaw State at the half, 22-21, with Filipovity (eight points) its high scorer before the break. Jackson scored 12 second-half points and New Mexico State secured the victory after a second half that featured eight lead changes and was tied three times.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Thursday. New Mexico State hosts Middle Tennessee and Kennesaw State plays Florida International on the road.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

