Jackson needs 55 games finished in 2024 for full escalator

Jackson's 2025 base salary would increase by $500,000 each for 35, 40 and 45 games finished in 2024, and $750,000 apiece for 50 and 55.

As part of the deal, he agreed to make a donation to the Giants Community Fund of $15,000 this year, $32,500 in 2024 and $35,000 in 2025 if the option is exercised.