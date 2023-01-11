ajc logo
Jackson needs 55 games finished in 2024 for full escalator

49 minutes ago
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Luke Jackson must have 55 games finished in 2024 to trigger the full $3.5 million escalator for 2025 in his $11.5 million, two-year contract with the San Francisco Giants, a deal that could be worth $20 million over three seasons.

The 31-year-old right-hander missed last season after Tommy John surgery on April 13.

He gets a $3 million salary next year and $6.5 million in 2024, and the Giants have a $7 million option for 2025 with a $2 million buyout as part of the agreement announced Monday.

Jackson's 2025 base salary would increase by $500,000 each for 35, 40 and 45 games finished in 2024, and $750,000 apiece for 50 and 55.

As part of the deal, he agreed to make a donation to the Giants Community Fund of $15,000 this year, $32,500 in 2024 and $35,000 in 2025 if the option is exercised.

Jackson went 2-2 with a career-low 1.98 ERA in a career-high 71 games in 2021, helping Atlanta win its first World Series title since 1995. He had 70 strikeouts and 29 walks in 63 2/3 innings, ranking second in the major leagues with 31 holds.

Over a seven-year career with Texas and Atlanta, Jackson is 16-6 with a 4.24 ERA with 19 saves in 253 relief appearances.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

