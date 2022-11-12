ajc logo
Jackson, DiLiello lead Austin Peay past Kennesaw State 31-14

5 hours ago
Jevon Jackson scored two touchdowns, Mike DiLiello passed for 204 yards, and Austin Peay defeated Kennesaw State 31-14

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Jevon Jackson scored two touchdowns, Mike DiLiello passed for 204 yards, and Austin Peay defeated Kennesaw State 31-14 on Saturday.

Jackson had 10 carries for 79 yards with touchdown runs of 6 yards in the third quarter and 23 yards in the fourth, helping the Governors (7-3, 3-2 Atlantic Sun) build a 28-7 lead. The Governors had 200 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.

DiLiello completed 21 of 28 and was intercepted once. His top target was Drae McCray who had 10 catches for 95 yards.

Xavier Shepherd had 96 yards rushing for Kennesaw State (5-5, 1-3), but Owls quarterbacks combined to go 8-of-19 for 108 yards. They were intercepted three times, twice by Demetries Ford.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

