Jackson, DiLiello lead Austin Peay past Kennesaw State 31-14

Jackson had 10 carries for 79 yards with touchdown runs of 6 yards in the third quarter and 23 yards in the fourth, helping the Governors (7-3, 3-2 Atlantic Sun) build a 28-7 lead. The Governors had 200 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.

DiLiello completed 21 of 28 and was intercepted once. His top target was Drae McCray who had 10 catches for 95 yards.