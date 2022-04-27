Jack Link's to hire 800 at $450M meat snack plant in Georgia

CEO Troy Link, the son of founder Jack Link, said the Georgia plant will be the largest his family's company has ever built.

“The Georgia facility is going to ensure that we continue to lead the protein snacking category with great innovation, and continue to grow with our customers, consumers and team members,” Link said.

The company's Sasquatch mascot was on hand, part of its longrunning “Messin’ With Sasquatch” campaign

“He’s been wonderful for our business and we have lots of fun messin’ with Sasquatch," Link said.

Kevin McAdams, the company’s North American president, said Link Snacks considered more than 30 sites nationwide. McAdams said the company is hiring immediately for a plant manager, human relations manager, controller, food safety and quality director and plant engineer.

McAdams said the company also is doubling the size of its factory in Alpena, South Dakota, and adding onto facilities in Minong, Wisconsin, and Underwood, Iowa. Jack Link’s also has facilities in Germany, New Zealand and Brazil.

Georgia will pay to train company workers, although a value for that incentive wasn't immediately available.

Link Snacks could claim various tax breaks, including an income tax credit allowing it to annually deduct $3,500 per job from state income taxes, up to $14 million over five years, as long as workers make at least $28,000 a year. If Jack Link's doesn't earn enough to owe that much in taxes, the state would give it personal income taxes from worker paychecks to make up the rest. The company could also get local property tax breaks.

State Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson said Jack Link's will add to Georgia's food industry.

“We have a fantastic food processing industry that is thriving," Wilson said. "Agriculture continues to be the backbone of the Georgia economy.”

