Iraqi man in Georgia convicted on gun smuggling charges

Nihad Al Jaberi, 42, was convicted after a three day trial in federal court and faces up to 10 years in prison and substantial financial penalties, prosecutors said in a news release Friday. He was to remain in custody until he's sentenced at a later date.

A legal permanent resident of the United States who lives in Clarkston, Al Jaberi tried in August 2020 to ship six .308-caliber long-range rifles and three handguns, prosecutors said. The weapons were hidden in a shipment for which the contents were listed as “71 Pieces of Spare Auto Parts with No License Required.”