Iraqi man gets prison in Georgia for gun smuggling attempt

Nihad Al Jaberi,43, was sentenced in U.S. District Court almost six months after a jury convicted him of smuggling and other criminal counts. Judge R. Stan Baker imposed a prison term of seven years and 10 months

Al Jaberi is a legal permanent resident of the United States who lives in Clarkston near Atlanta. Prosecutors said that in August 2020 he tried to ship six .308-caliber rifles and three handguns through Savannah's port. Authorities found the guns broken down and hidden in a shipping container that was listed as containing spare auto parts.