ajc logo
X

Iraqi man gets prison in Georgia for gun smuggling attempt

Georgia News
1 hour ago
An Iraqi man living in Georgia has been sentenced to nearly eight years in federal prison for trying to smuggle guns through the busy seaport in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — An Iraqi man living in Georgia was sentenced Thursday to nearly eight years in federal prison for trying to smuggle guns through the Port of Savannah.

Nihad Al Jaberi,43, was sentenced in U.S. District Court almost six months after a jury convicted him of smuggling and other criminal counts. Judge R. Stan Baker imposed a prison term of seven years and 10 months

Al Jaberi is a legal permanent resident of the United States who lives in Clarkston near Atlanta. Prosecutors said that in August 2020 he tried to ship six .308-caliber rifles and three handguns through Savannah's port. Authorities found the guns broken down and hidden in a shipping container that was listed as containing spare auto parts.

Al Jaberi obtained the guns through straw purchases made at sporting goods stores in the Atlanta area, federal prosecutors said in a news release.

Editors' Picks
Following ACLU complaint, Fulton to host voting on college campuses1h ago
Trump hires attorney Findling to represent him in grand jury probe
7h ago
The Jolt: Herschel Walker answers domestic violence ad with mental health message
8h ago
Biden administration officially suspends Kemp’s plan to block ACA site
Biden administration officially suspends Kemp’s plan to block ACA site
Prison smuggling case links GED instructor to gang activity
10h ago
The Latest
Sharpton puts spotlight on Georgia woman's patrol car fall
22m ago
Georgia prison employees arrested for drug crimes, battery, sexual assault of inmates
1h ago
Editorial Roundup: Georgia
3h ago
Featured
Atlanta Braves' Vaughn Grissom celebrates while running the bases on his two-run home run against the Boston Red Sox during the seventh inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Boston. At right is Braves third base coach Ron Washington. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Credit: Charles Krupa

Braves’ top prospect Vaughn Grissom homers, impresses in first major-league game
16h ago
Town where Rivian trucks are normal has advice for Georgia: Buckle up
10h ago
Scalini’s customers share memories of the longtime Smyrna restaurant
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top