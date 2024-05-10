Iowa sex trafficking victim who killed alleged abuser sought by authorities

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa teenage sex-trafficking victim convicted of fatally stabbing a man whom she accused of abusing her has absconded from her probation, authorities said in court records.

The Iowa Department of Corrections issued a nationwide warrant for the arrest of Pieper Lewis this month after learning she had been removed from a treatment center in Atlanta and then failed to show up to probation meetings.

Lewis, 19, had faced a 20-year prison sentence for the June 2020 fatal stabbing of Zachary Brooks. Lewis had said she was trafficked to Brooks, 37, against her will and forced to have sex with him multiple times at age 15.