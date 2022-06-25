ajc logo
X

Ionescu, Howard power Liberty to 89-77 win over Dream

Georgia News
11 minutes ago
Sabrina Ionescu scored 21 points, Natasha Howard had 19 and Marine Johannes added 17 as the New York Liberty defeated the Atlanta Dream 89-77

ATLANTA (AP) — Sabrina Ionescu scored 21 points, Natasha Howard had 19 and Marine Johannes added 17 as the New York Liberty defeated the Atlanta Dream 89-77 on Friday night.

The Liberty(8-10) made a season-high 16 3-pointers, with five each by Ionescu and Johannes. Howard had 10 rebounds, and Ionescu had nine rebounds and eight assists.

Ionescu, Crystal Dangerfield and Sami Whitcomb opened the fourth quarter with 3-pointers and Howard scored the final four points of a 13-4 run that gave the Liberty an 81-68 lead with 4:56 remaining. New York led by double digits the rest of the way.

After shooting 56% in the first half and leading 53-43 at halftime, the Liberty missed 11 of their first 15 shots in the third quarter as Atlanta closed within 63-59 with 2:10 remaining in the quarter. Atlanta's Beatrice Mompremier made two free throws with 1:02 remaining and the Dream went to the fourth quarter trailing 68-64.

AD Durr led Atlanta (8-9) with 23 points in 29 minutes off the bench. Rhyne Howard had 19 points and eight rebounds and Aari McDonald scored 12 points.

The Liberty led from the start and a 12-0 run gave them a 17-4 lead with 4:38 remaining in the first quarter. They went on to lead 33-16 after one period. The 33 points were a season-high for the opening quarter.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Editors' Picks
Ossoff calls for FBI to investigate Pulaski State Prison
Airport terminal for the rich and famous coming to Hartsfield-Jackson
Prominent Atlanta lawyer will rep anyone prosecuted for abortions for free
4h ago
Georgia Power seeks rate hike of nearly 12% over three years
10h ago
Georgia Power seeks rate hike of nearly 12% over three years
10h ago
Why Braves closer Kenley Jansen’s 369th career save meant so much to him
3h ago
The Latest
GA Lottery
46m ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 4 Evening' game
2h ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Georgia FIVE Evening' game
2h ago
Featured
Police said a Buford charitable organization was really an undercover illegal gambling operation.

Credit: Chris Joyner

Buford charity shut down amid allegations it was undercover illegal gambling
Juneteenth so far only partially embraced by private sector
Georgia officials botched abuse investigation into children’s ministry
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top