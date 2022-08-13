ajc logo
X

Ionescu and Howard clash in New York-Atlanta matchup

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Sabrina Ionescu and Rhyne Howard square off in a matchup of two of the league's top scorers when New York and Atlanta hit the court

Atlanta Dream (14-20, 5-12 Eastern Conference) at New York Liberty (15-20, 9-8 Eastern Conference)

New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: A pair of the WNBA's best scorers, Sabrina Ionescu and Rhyne Howard, meet when New York and Atlanta hit the court. Ionescu ranks eighth in the WNBA averaging 17.8 points per game and Howard ranks 10th in the league averaging 15.9 points per game.

The Liberty are 9-8 in Eastern Conference games. New York ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference with 7.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Natasha Howard averaging 1.9.

The Dream's record in Eastern Conference action is 5-12. Atlanta is fourth in the WNBA allowing 78.9 points while holding opponents to 43.1% shooting.

The teams play for the fourth time this season. In the last meeting on Aug. 12 the Liberty won 80-70 led by 18 points from Crystal Dangerfield, while Erica Wheeler scored 16 points for the Dream.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ionescu is averaging 17.8 points, 7.1 rebounds and 6.3 assists for the Liberty. Natasha Howard is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games for New York.

Wheeler is averaging 8.3 points and 3.9 assists for the Dream. Rhyne Howard is averaging 18.9 points and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Liberty: 6-4, averaging 79.8 points, 35.6 rebounds, 20.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points per game.

Dream: 3-7, averaging 80.5 points, 34.7 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.0 points.

INJURIES: Liberty: Jocelyn Willoughby: out (quad).

Dream: Nia Coffey: out for season (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Editors' Picks
4 Florida schools cancel August games against Georgia opponents21h ago
Respected snake researcher dies from rattlesnake bite
10h ago
DeKalb mother accused of drowning her baby arrested at funeral home
11h ago
‘Forest defenders’ use extreme tactics in fight to ‘stop cop city’
21h ago
‘Forest defenders’ use extreme tactics in fight to ‘stop cop city’
21h ago
Georgia State University police officer charged with rape, kidnapping
10h ago
The Latest
Braves try to continue road win streak in matchup with the Marlins
36m ago
GA Lottery
2h ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game
2h ago
Featured
U.S. Rep. Mark Takano, D-Calif., speaks to reporters outside of the U.S. House of Representatives for a press conference with the Congressional Progressive Caucus regarding the passage of a health care, tax and climate change measure that's now headed to the desk of President Joe Biden. (Anna Rose Layden/The New York Times).

House passes federal health care, tax and climate change bill
9h ago
Best high school players? Meet the 2022 AJC Super 11 team - with video
20h ago
Town where Rivian trucks are normal has advice for Georgia: Buckle up
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top