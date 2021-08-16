ajc logo
X

Investigators: Georgia man threatens to shoot judge in video

Georgia News
22 minutes ago
A suburban Atlanta man has been arrested for threatening on a social media video to shoot a Georgia judge

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A suburban Atlanta man has been arrested for threatening on a social media video to shoot a Georgia judge.

The Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office said deputies arrested Micquel Deandre Gay on Monday, local news outlets report. Investigators said Gay posted a 24-minute video claiming he would shoot a Gwinnett County Superior Court judge who denied Gay's motion to end his probation.

The sheriff's office said Gay also threatened to shoot employees and shut down the county courthouse.

Gay is charged with terroristic threats, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and criminal gang activity.

Authorities said the threats were “real and valid” and that Gay displayed a gun during the video.

“In the 24-minute live video, Gay makes multiple threats of killing law enforcement and public officials and proceeds to demonstrate his firearm,” the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Gay was arrested in Rockdale County and processed through the jail there. Records show he was released to custody elsewhere. It's unclear if he has a lawyer representing him.

In Other News
1
Proud Boys fan pleads guilty to threatening senator, Capitol
2
Albany teen charged with murder in street racing death
3
More than 30 cars jump track as train derails in Ga.; no reported...
4
GA Lottery
5
Winning numbers drawn in 'Georgia FIVE Midday' game
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top