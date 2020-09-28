Investigators finish probe into Rayshard Brooks' shooting

Some have accused Howard of rushing charges against the officers for political gain while others have applauded his quick action. He was defeated in the Democratic primary runoff last month by Fani Willis, his former deputy who faces no Republican opposition in the race for Howard's seat.

“This case and all others must be handled according to the facts and the law,” Willis said in a statement. “That is how I will handle every matter that comes before me as District Attorney.”

The GBI's findings have not been made available to the public. The agency said in a tweet after Howard announced the charges in June that they were not consulted on the charges.

Brooks' death had sparked renewed demonstrations in Atlanta after turbulent protests in the city and around the nation over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis in late May.