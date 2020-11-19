Investigators exhume body of victim in 1985 church shootings

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation ordered the exhumation of Harold Swain's body Wednesday in hopes of recovering DNA evidence, said Stacy Carson, special agent in charge of the GBI's Kingsland office.

Swain and his wife, Thelma, were killed inside Rising Daughter Baptist Church in Waverly, Georgia, in 1985. The man later convicted of their murders, Dennis Perry, was imprisoned for 20 years before a judge in July overturned his conviction and ordered a new trial.