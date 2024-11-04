Georgia News

Investigators charge 4 more South Carolina men in fatal Georgia high school party shooting

Four more South Carolina men have been arrested on charges connected with a fatal Oct. 12 shooting at a high school party in Elberton, Georgia
19 minutes ago

ELBERTON, Ga. (AP) — Four more South Carolina men have been arrested on charges connected with a fatal Oct. 12 shooting in Elberton, Georgia, at a homecoming afterparty.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced that it arrested Destanne Mathis, 20; Aanidras Parks, 18; Jerimiyah Hughes, 19; and Desmond Latimer, 18, last week. All four are residents of nearby Anderson, South Carolina, and face murder and gang charges. Mathis and Latimer are also charged with being a party to a crime, while Parks and Hughes are also charged with aggravated assault and aggravated battery.

More than a dozen shots were fired at the 7 Grand nightclub, where many teens were gathered after Elbert County High School's homecoming. Bry'shun Treviyus O’Brian Jordan, 15, of Hartwell, was killed. Four other teens were shot, and three additional teens were injured but not shot, officials have said.

Investigators had previously arrested Jarquavious Scott, 18, of Anderson, charging him with murder, aggravated assault, aggravated battery, and violating Georgia's anti-gang law.

It's unclear if any of the men have lawyers who can speak for them.

Investigators have not discussed why they believe the shooting took place.

