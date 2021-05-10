ajc logo
X

Interstate reopens after crash, hazardous materials concerns

Georgia News | Updated 34 minutes ago
An interstate highway has reopened near after a crash and hazardous materials spill led to evacuations of nearby homes near the Georgia-South Carolina line

CARNESVILLE, Ga. (AP) — An interstate highway has reopened near after a crash and hazardous materials spill led to evacuations of nearby homes near the Georgia-South Carolina line, authorities said.

Interstate 85 reopened around 8 a.m. Monday, WYFF-TV reported. The northbound lanes had been closed for more than 10 hours.

A commercial vehicle overturned and leaked the chemical methyl acrylate, authorities said.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office warned people not to come to the area as officials evacuated homes in a half-mile radius.

The chemical is used to manufacture a variety of products, including textile and paper coatings, and plastic films.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top