Interim Savannah State leader likely to get permanent job

After reaching about 5,000, the university's enrollment has declined in recent years, leading to budget cuts and restructuring.

“For almost two years, I have had the privilege of leading one of the most historic and influential institutions in our state on a temporary basis,” Ballard-Washington said. “I am honored to now have the opportunity to continue to lead the university into the next phase of its future.”

A native of Montezuma, Ballard-Washington earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Georgia and a law degree from Texas Southern University.