Interfor plans $30 million overhaul of Georgia sawmill

Interfor announced the overhaul Tuesday of its 140-employee Perry sawmill with completion scheduled sometime in the second half of 2022.

The company based in Vancouver, British Columbia, told investors May 7 that it has spent $108 million so far on an overhaul of its Eatonton mill that's supposed to be complete later this year that will increase lumber production by 110 million board-feet. CEO Ian Fillinger told investors that the company is also improving its mill in Baxley and making plans to improve its Thomaston mill. Interfor has seven sawmills overall in Georgia employing a total of 1,200 people.