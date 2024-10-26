Georgia News

Inter Miami's Ian Fray suffers meniscus injury, will require surgery

Inter Miami defender Ian Fray will undergo surgery to repair a meniscus injury suffered in Game 1 of the team’s Eastern Conference first-round series against Atlanta United
Inter Miami defender Ian Fray (17) is assisted off the field after he was injured during the second half of their MLS playoff opening round soccer match against Atlanta United, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

34 minutes ago

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Inter Miami defender Ian Fray will undergo surgery to repair a meniscus injury suffered in Game 1 of the team's Eastern Conference first-round series against Atlanta United, the team said Saturday.

Fray has already overcome three ACL tears in his career. The 22-year-old South Florida native came on in the second half as a substitute and got hurt in the final minutes of Inter Miami's 2-1 win on Friday night.

The team did not reveal the severity of the meniscus injury, but since it will require surgery it seems likely that Fray will miss the remainder of the season — one that could go until Dec. 7 if Inter Miami makes the MLS Cup final.

Game 2 of the best-of-three Inter Miami-Atlanta series is Nov. 2, in Atlanta. Game 3, if necessary, would be in Fort Lauderdale on Nov. 9.

