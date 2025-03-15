Inter Miami plays Atlanta United following shutout victory

Inter Miami CF (2-0-1) vs. Atlanta United FC (1-1-1)
Atlanta; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Atlanta United FC +136, Inter Miami CF +165, Draw +278; over/under is 3.5 goals
BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out Charlotte FC 1-0, Inter Miami faces Atlanta United.
United finished 10-14-10 overall and 7-7-4 at home last season. United scored 46 goals a season ago, averaging 1.4 per game.
Miami finished 22-4-8 overall a season ago while going 11-3-4 on the road. Miami scored 78 goals last season, averaging 2.3 per game.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: United: Brooks Lennon (injured), Ronald Hernandez (injured), Jamal Thiare (injured).
Miami: Marcelo Weigandt (injured), Fafa Picault (injured), Robert Thomas Taylor (injured).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
