Inter Miami plays Atlanta United following shutout victory

A game after shutting out Charlotte FC 1-0, Inter Miami faces Atlanta United
By The Associated Press
55 minutes ago

Inter Miami CF (2-0-1) vs. Atlanta United FC (1-1-1)

Atlanta; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Atlanta United FC +136, Inter Miami CF +165, Draw +278; over/under is 3.5 goals

United finished 10-14-10 overall and 7-7-4 at home last season. United scored 46 goals a season ago, averaging 1.4 per game.

Miami finished 22-4-8 overall a season ago while going 11-3-4 on the road. Miami scored 78 goals last season, averaging 2.3 per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: United: Brooks Lennon (injured), Ronald Hernandez (injured), Jamal Thiare (injured).

Miami: Marcelo Weigandt (injured), Fafa Picault (injured), Robert Thomas Taylor (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Atlanta United defender Derrick Williams #3 passes the ball during the match against the New York Red Bulls at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on Saturday March 8, 2025. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta United)

Credit: Mitch Martin/Atlanta United

State Rep. Kimberly New, R-Villa Rica, stands in the House of Representatives during Crossover Day at the Capitol in Atlanta on Thursday, March 6, 2025. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

