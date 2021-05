Inter Miami fined $2 million following Matuidi inquiry

Former Miami sporting director Paul McDonough, who parted ways with the team in December, was suspended by the league through the 2022 season. He was named vice president of soccer operations for Atlanta United in January but Atlanta said shortly after the sanctions were announced Friday that it was parting ways with him.

“The integrity of our rules is sacrosanct, and it is a fundamental principle of our league that our clubs are responsible for adhering to all league regulations,” MLS Commissioner Don Garber said in a statement Friday. “Our rules will not be compromised. These sanctions reflect the severity of Inter Miami’s violations, should encourage complete cooperation by all parties in future investigations, and will serve as a deterrent for clubs from violating roster rules.”

Mas issued a statement acknowledging the club violated league rules in its first season.

“We have worked closely with MLS to address these issues and have made significant changes in our management structure. Following our inaugural season, we took a deep look at our soccer operations leadership group and made decisions that not only strengthened our internal roster compliance measures, but also better positioned us to build a sustainable, long-term competition strategy with the hiring of Chris Henderson as Chief Soccer Officer and Sporting Director in 2021,” he said.

Ahead of its first season as an expansion team, Miami announced it signed Argentine Matías Pellegrini as a young designated player from Argentina’s Estudiantes on July 26, 2019, Mexican midfielder Rodolfo Pizarro as a designated player from Monterrey on Feb. 17, 2020, and Argentina forward Gonzalo Higuaín as a designated player from Juventus on Sept. 18.

Miami bought out the contract of Pellegrini to get back in compliance. Pellegrini was loaned to Fort Lauderdale, the affiliate for Miami in the third tier United Soccer League’s League One. He is ineligible to play for Miami this season.

Matuidi, Higuaín, and Pizarro are the team’s three current designated players.

David Beckham, left, owner and president of soccer operations for Inter Miami, and Jorge Mas, second from left, managing owner, watch during the first half of the team's MLS soccer match against Montreal, Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Credit: Lynne Sladky Credit: Lynne Sladky

David Beckham, right, owner and president of soccer operations for Inter Miami, talks with coach Phil Neville, center, and David Gardner, left, before an MLS soccer match between Inter Miami and CF Montreal, Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Credit: Lynne Sladky Credit: Lynne Sladky