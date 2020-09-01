Inter Miami CF visits Atlanta United FC, looks to end 5-game road skid

Inter Miami CF (1-6-0, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta United FC (3-4-0, eighth in the Eastern Conference)
Atlanta; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: Inter Miami CF travels to Atlanta United FC aiming to avoid its sixth consecutive road loss.
Atlanta United FC put together an 18-12-4 record overall in the 2019 season while finishing 12-2-3 in home games. Atlanta United FC scored 62 goals a season ago and recorded 40 assists.
Inter Miami CF takes the field for the eighth game in franchise history. Inter Miami CF has has been outscored 11-6 through its first seven games of MLS play.
The teams meet Wednesday for the first time this season.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Atlanta United FC: Fernando Meza (injured), Josef Martinez (injured), Ezequiel Barco (injured), Emerson Hyndman (injured), Jake Mulraney, JJ Williams.
Inter Miami CF: David Norman Jr. (injured), Denso Ulysse (injured), Robbie Robinson, George Acosta (injured).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.