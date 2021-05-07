Inter Miami CF takes on Atlanta United FC in conference action

Atlanta United FC compiled a 6-13-4 record overall a season ago while finishing 2-6-2 in road games. Atlanta United FC averaged one goals on 3.3 shots on goal per game last season.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Inter Miami CF: None listed.

Atlanta United FC: Matheus Rossetto, Alec Kann (injured), Mo Adams (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.