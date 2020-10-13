Inter Miami CF plays Atlanta United FC on the heels of shutout win

The teams meet Wednesday for the fourth time this season. Inter Miami CF won the last meeting 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rodolfo Pizarro leads Inter Miami CF with four assists. Lewis Morgan has five goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Inter Miami CF.

Brooks Lennon has two goals and two assists for Atlanta United FC this season. Jon Gallagher has three goals over the past 10 games for Atlanta United FC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Inter Miami CF: 4-4-2, averaging 1.1 goals, 0.8 assists, 3.2 shots on goal and 5.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

Atlanta United FC: 2-5-3, averaging one goal, 0.7 assists, 3.6 shots on goal and 4.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Inter Miami CF: Andres Reyes (injured), David Norman Jr. (injured), Denso Ulysse (injured), Robbie Robinson, Luis Robles (injured), George Acosta (injured).

Atlanta United FC: Josef Martinez (injured), Edgar Castillo (injured), Jake Mulraney, JJ Williams.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.