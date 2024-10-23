Insurer AIG becomes the latest company to open an innovation center in metro Atlanta

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. (AP) — Insurance company AIG will create a new “innovation hub” in suburban Atlanta, hiring 600 new employees over the next five years, the company announced Wednesday.
New York-based American International Group said it would relocate existing operations from two other Atlanta-area offices to a building near Perimeter Mall in Brookhaven, tripling its leased office space.
The company said it wanted to locate in Atlanta to have access to talented workers who could improve the insurer's digital and artificial intelligence capabilities. The company will hire insurance underwriters and claims handlers as well as data engineers and artificial intelligence specialists.
AIG didn't say how much the average worker would earn. The company is already hiring for some roles, with the new office expected to open in 2026.
Several other companies have announced similar innovation centers in metro Atlanta in recent months.
The company could qualify for $5.25 million in state income tax credits, at $1,750 per job over five years, as long as workers earn at least $35,600 a year. AIG's Executive Vice President, Claude Wade told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that AIG received no additional incentives above what businesses would qualify for by law.