Insurer AIG becomes the latest company to open an innovation center in metro Atlanta

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. (AP) — Insurance company AIG will create a new “innovation hub” in suburban Atlanta, hiring 600 new employees over the next five years, the company announced Wednesday.

New York-based American International Group said it would relocate existing operations from two other Atlanta-area offices to a building near Perimeter Mall in Brookhaven, tripling its leased office space.

The company said it wanted to locate in Atlanta to have access to talented workers who could improve the insurer's digital and artificial intelligence capabilities. The company will hire insurance underwriters and claims handlers as well as data engineers and artificial intelligence specialists.