Insiders to discuss 2nd Trump impeachment trial

“The second impeachment trial will affect our country for generations to come,” Bowman said in a statement. “This program will offer an up-close and in-depth view of a watershed moment in our history."

Roger Williams Law is the event’s host and primary sponsor. Emory University School of Law in Atlanta, and Wake Forest University School of Law in North Carolina are co-sponsors.

The event is open to the public with registration, but only law students from the three sponsoring schools will be allowed to participate in a question-and-answer session after the event.