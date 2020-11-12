Inquiry: 11 officers got jobless benefits while working

According to emails, five Douglasville police officers who worked at Dillard’s also collected unemployment benefits. But only one spent the money.

Only one of the deputies who received unemployment benefits did not spend the money. When Sgt. Traci Sullivan of the sheriff's office received the money, she called a friend of a friend who works for the state.

“She said ‘Yeah I see that you’ve got a card and there’s money on it' and I said ‘Well, I have a full-time job,'” Sullivan said in a interview recorded during the sheriff’s office investigation.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office found the five deputies who spent the money violated policy for conduct unbecoming an officer.

“You’re getting paid by the government two times, that’s double-dipping,” said retired law enforcement investigator Randy Rider.

Douglasville Police did not investigate and took no disciplinary action.