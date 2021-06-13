Inland rail port for NE Georgia getting $2M federal grant

U.S. Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock announced the Department of Commerce grant, which will fund road and infrastructure improvements needed to open the Northeast Georgia Inland Port in Hall County.

The Georgia Ports Authority has been working since late 2018 on the project, which will move cargo containers of imports and exports by train between the Gainesville area northeast of Atlanta and the docks in Savannah. That’s a trip of about 300 miles (483 kilometers) by truck.