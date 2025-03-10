Injury woes: Hawks without Trae Young and 76ers missing Tyrese Maxey and Paul George

ATLANTA (AP) — The Hawks and 76ers were missing several notable players, including top-scoring point guards Trae Young of Atlanta and Tyrese Maxey of Philadelphia, for Monday night's game.
Coach Nick Nurse said the 76ers would have only nine players in uniform. The team announced forward Paul George would miss the game and Wednesday night's game at Toronto with left groin soreness.
Maxey missed his fourth consecutive game. Forward Kelly Oubre Jr., another usual starter, was out with a sprained right ankle.
The Hawks held out Young due to a left calf contusion. Atlanta was also without guard Caris LeVert due to a sprained left middle finger.
Hawks forward Vit Krejci (lumbar fracture) returned for Atlanta after missing 10 games.
Nurse acknowledged injuries have added more difficulty to the season for the 76ers (22-41), who entered the night 11th in the Eastern Conference.
“There's no denying the disappointment you have and you have to face a lot,” Nurse said before the game. “The losing is hard. Trying to keep it all together is the main thing.”
___
AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Featured
Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com
Crossover Day means major votes at the Gold Dome: Live updates
Thursday was Crossover Day in the Georgia General Assembly, one of the busiest days of the year at the Capitol where legislators voted on dozens of bills.
Kandi Burruss’ Blaze restaurant owes $154K in rent, repairs, lawsuit says
The landlord of Kandi Burruss’ restaurant Blaze Steak & Seafood has sued the Xscape songstress and former “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star and her restaurant groups.
Chastain Park concert venue gets a new name from a Georgia-based bank
The popular Atlanta concert venue will have a new name as Georgia-based Synovus Bank enters a new naming rights partnership with Live Nation.