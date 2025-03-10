Injury woes: Hawks without Trae Young and 76ers missing Tyrese Maxey and Paul George

ATLANTA (AP) — The Hawks and 76ers were missing several notable players, including top-scoring point guards Trae Young of Atlanta and Tyrese Maxey of Philadelphia, for Monday night's game.

Coach Nick Nurse said the 76ers would have only nine players in uniform. The team announced forward Paul George would miss the game and Wednesday night's game at Toronto with left groin soreness.

Maxey missed his fourth consecutive game. Forward Kelly Oubre Jr., another usual starter, was out with a sprained right ankle.