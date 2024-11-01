Georgia News
Injured Micah Parsons and DaRon Bland are out again for Cowboys against Falcons

The Dallas Cowboys will have to wait at least another week for the return of pass rusher Micah Parsons and record-setting cornerback DaRon Bland
FILE - Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons looks into the stands before an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sept. 22, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson, File) (AP)
1 hour ago

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys will have to wait at least another week for the return of pass rusher Micah Parsons and record-setting cornerback DaRon Bland.

Parsons was ruled out for a fourth consecutive game with a high ankle sprain, and Bland's season debut won't come Sunday at Atlanta after surgery for a stress fracture in his foot late in the preseason.

The Cowboys (3-4) have had trouble generating pressure on quarterbacks without Parsons and defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, who is on injured reserve with a foot injury. Both were injured Sept. 26 against the New York Giants.

Bland, who set an NFL record by returning five interceptions for touchdowns last season, was activated off injured reserve this week, meaning the Cowboys had to find a roster spot for him.

Dallas cleared room for Bland by putting cornerback Amani Oruwariye on IR after he hurt his back in last weekend's 30-24 loss at San Francisco.

Parsons is missing games because of an injury for the first time in his three-plus seasons. The two-time All-Pro and Lawrence are by far the most accomplished pass rushers on the Dallas roster.

The Cowboys are on their second two-game losing streak of the season going into the visit to the NFC South-leading Falcons. Dallas lost consecutive games just twice in the three previous seasons combined while making the playoffs at 12-5 each year.

Rookie cornerback Caelen Carson, who was Bland's replacement to start the season, is listed as questionable after missing the past four games with a shoulder injury.

Dallas also ruled out defensive tackle Jordan Phillips even though he was a full practice participant all week. Phillips spent time on IR with a wrist injury.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

