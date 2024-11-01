Injured Micah Parsons and DaRon Bland are out again for Cowboys against Falcons

Bland, who set an NFL record by returning five interceptions for touchdowns last season, was activated off injured reserve this week, meaning the Cowboys had to find a roster spot for him.

Dallas cleared room for Bland by putting cornerback Amani Oruwariye on IR after he hurt his back in last weekend's 30-24 loss at San Francisco.

Parsons is missing games because of an injury for the first time in his three-plus seasons. The two-time All-Pro and Lawrence are by far the most accomplished pass rushers on the Dallas roster.

The Cowboys are on their second two-game losing streak of the season going into the visit to the NFC South-leading Falcons. Dallas lost consecutive games just twice in the three previous seasons combined while making the playoffs at 12-5 each year.

Rookie cornerback Caelen Carson, who was Bland's replacement to start the season, is listed as questionable after missing the past four games with a shoulder injury.

Dallas also ruled out defensive tackle Jordan Phillips even though he was a full practice participant all week. Phillips spent time on IR with a wrist injury.

