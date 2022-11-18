Injured LH Matzek signs $3.1m, 2-year deal with Braves

But his career appeared over after he went four full seasons without appearing in the big leagues. He even spent time with the Texas AirHogs in the independent American Associaton, hoping to earn another chance.

Matzek finally got it with the Braves in 2020, quickly establishing himself a key middle reliever on a team that reached the NL Championship Series.

In 2021, he helped Atlanta win its first World Series title in 26 years, going 3-0 with a 1.72 ERA over 13 postseason appearances.

