Ingram scores 30, Pelicans down Hawks for 3rd straight win

Bogdanovic scored 22 points for Atlanta and Dejounte Murray, who played despite being listed as questionable with a migraine earlier in the day, scored 19. Young had 16 points and 16 assists, and Collins finished with 15 points.

Atlanta missed its first six shots and trailed 12-2 before recovering to tie the game at 23 on Young's 3-pointer late in the first quarter.

The game remained close for the rest of the half, and the Pelicans led 62-59 at halftime after McCollum hit a 3-pointers on consecutive possessions.

TIP-INS

Hawks: Closed out their road trip at 2-3. ... Had 30 assists, giving them at least 25 in five straight games, the team's longest such streak this season. ... De'Andre Hunter, who came in having scored at least 10 points in 16 straight, had three points.

Pelicans: All-Star forward Zion Williamson (right hamstring) missed his 19th straight game. Coach Willie Green said Williamson continued to be “day to day” and that it was unclear whether he would play before the All-Star break. ... Outscored Atlanta in the paint, 56-40. ... Converted 13 offensive rebounds into 22 second-chance points.

UP NEXT

Hawks: Host Phoenix on Thursday.

Pelicans: Host Cleveland on Friday.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP