Info gathered from new law leads to 4-year doping ban

While the law wasn't designed to go after individual athletes, it has opened up opportunities for information sharing between law enforcement and anti-doping regulators.

USADA said arbitrators in the case determined that Allen's claims that she used performance enhancers unintentionally — or that the positives came because drugs were manipulated — were false. Those determinations were reached with the help of messages that undermined Allen's defense and were provided by federal prosecutors in the Lira case.

“Information shared by law enforcement from the first RADA case involving Eric Lira allowed USADA to expose the truth in this case," USADA CEO Travis Tygart said. "We thank the FBI, U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York, and other federal agencies for their continued work to protect the integrity of sport under RADA.”

