Indicted Georgia official has court date set for March

35 minutes ago
An indicted official in Georgia is set to go to trial in March on charges he hid evidence and lied to agents during a federal investigation

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — An indicted official in Georgia is set to go to trial in March on charges he hid evidence and lied to agents during a federal investigation.

Augusta Commissioner Sammie Sias, 67, was indicted in federal court in July for interfering in an FBI investigation of his involvement with the Jamestown Community Center, a public facility run by the Sandridge Community Association, which he founded, The Augusta Chronicle reported. Sias is facing several charges including lying to investigators and destroying records. He has pleaded not guilty to those charges.

Jury selection is set to begin at 9 a.m. March 28. It should be Sias’ first appearance in court since an August bond hearing.

Sias professed his innocence after the FBI and Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents raided his home in 2019. The investigation had been under way for some time, but the raid took place after allegations of misdeeds were publicized by former Jamestown manager Willa Hilton. Sias said Hilton was upset because he ended their decades-long extramarital affair.

Gov. Brian Kemp suspended Sias from office in August, but he continues to be paid pending a negative trial outcome.

If convicted, Sias' faces up to 20 years in prison, plus substantial fines.

