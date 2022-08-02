ajc logo
Indiana takes on Atlanta, looks to stop 14-game skid

By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Indiana is looking to stop its 14-game slide with a victory over Atlanta

Indiana Fever (5-27, 2-13 Eastern Conference) at Atlanta Dream (12-17, 4-11 Eastern Conference)

College Park, Georgia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana enters the matchup against Atlanta as losers of 14 games in a row.

The Dream are 4-11 in Eastern Conference games. Atlanta is 1-1 in one-possession games.

The Fever's record in Eastern Conference games is 2-13. Indiana is 1-0 in one-possession games.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Dream won 75-66 in the last meeting on June 5. Nia Coffey led the Dream with 16 points, and Kelsey Mitchell led the Fever with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Erica Wheeler is averaging 8.1 points and four assists for the Dream. Tiffany Hayes is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Mitchell is averaging 18.4 points and 4.2 assists for the Fever. NaLyssa Smith is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dream: 3-7, averaging 77.9 points, 36.4 rebounds, 18.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.3 points per game.

Fever: 0-10, averaging 76.3 points, 32.4 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 90.4 points.

INJURIES: Dream: None listed.

Fever: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

