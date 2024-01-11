Indiana puts road win streak on the line against Atlanta

The Hawks have gone 10-17 against Eastern Conference teams. Atlanta has a 5-6 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Pacers are 19-11 against Eastern Conference opponents. Indiana is second in the Eastern Conference with 17.6 fast break points per game led by Buddy Hield averaging 2.6.

The Hawks are shooting 47.0% from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points lower than the 50.0% the Pacers allow to opponents. The Pacers average 14.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than the Hawks give up.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Pacers won the last matchup 150-116 on Jan. 6, with Myles Turner scoring 27 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trae Young is averaging 27.8 points and 11 assists for the Hawks. Bogdan Bogdanovic is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Bennedict Mathurin is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Pacers. Hield is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 4-6, averaging 122.5 points, 47.0 rebounds, 27.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 127.2 points per game.

Pacers: 8-2, averaging 125.3 points, 42.5 rebounds, 31.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 51.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.6 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: De'Andre Hunter: out (knee), Clint Capela: out (achilles), Mouhamed Gueye: out (back), Vit Krejci: out (shoulder), Garrison Mathews: out (ankle), Wesley Matthews: out (calf).

Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton: out (hamstring), Jarace Walker: out (illness), Jalen Smith: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.