Indiana plays Atlanta on 3-game road slide

Indiana comes into a matchup with Atlanta as losers of three straight road games
Georgia News
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

Indiana Fever (7-20, 4-10 Eastern Conference) at Atlanta Dream (14-13, 8-8 Eastern Conference)

College Park, Georgia; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Dream -7.5; over/under is 166.5

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana will look to end its three-game road losing streak when the Fever visit Atlanta.

The Dream are 8-8 in Eastern Conference games. Atlanta ranks second in the Eastern Conference in rebounding with 36.3 rebounds. Cheyenne Parker leads the Dream with 6.9 boards.

The Fever are 4-10 in Eastern Conference play. Indiana is fifth in the Eastern Conference with 25.0 defensive rebounds per game led by NaLyssa Smith averaging 7.4.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Dream won the last meeting 100-94 on June 18. Allisha Gray scored 25 points to help lead the Dream to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rhyne Howard is shooting 40.4% and averaging 17.3 points for the Dream. Gray is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Erica Wheeler is averaging 10 points and 4.9 assists for the Fever. Kelsey Mitchell is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dream: 5-5, averaging 78.9 points, 36.0 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.0 points per game.

Fever: 2-8, averaging 76.8 points, 31.3 rebounds, 18.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.9 points.

INJURIES: Dream: None listed.

Fever: NaLyssa Smith: out (foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

