Indiana plays Atlanta, looks for 7th straight home win

By The Associated Press
30 minutes ago
Indiana will try to keep its six-game home win streak intact when the Pacers face Atlanta

Atlanta Hawks (19-22, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (23-19, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana hosts Atlanta looking to extend its six-game home winning streak.

The Pacers are 16-10 in conference games. Indiana has a 12-14 record against teams over .500.

The Hawks have gone 13-15 against Eastern Conference opponents. Atlanta has a 9-10 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The teams meet for the second time this season. In the last meeting on Dec. 28 the Pacers won 129-114 led by 28 points from Buddy Hield, while John Collins scored 26 points for the Hawks.

TOP PERFORMERS: Myles Turner is averaging 17 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.3 blocks for the Pacers. Hield is averaging 20.1 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Trae Young is shooting 42.2% and averaging 27.5 points for the Hawks. Bogdan Bogdanovic is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 7-3, averaging 118.4 points, 41.4 rebounds, 26.4 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.3 points per game.

Hawks: 3-7, averaging 117.2 points, 44.5 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.4 points.

INJURIES: Pacers: Oshae Brissett: out (hamstring), Daniel Theis: out (knee), Tyrese Haliburton: day to day (knee), Aaron Nesmith: out (illness), Kendall Brown: out (leg), T.J. McConnell: out (shoulder).

Hawks: Trae Young: out (illness), Clint Capela: out (calf).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

