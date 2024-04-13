Indiana plays Atlanta, looks for 5th straight home win

Atlanta Hawks (36-45, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (46-35, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana will try to keep its four-game home win streak intact when the Pacers take on Atlanta.

The Pacers are 31-20 against Eastern Conference opponents. Indiana ranks fourth in the NBA with 16.4 fast break points per game led by Pascal Siakam averaging 3.2.

The Hawks are 22-29 in conference matchups. Atlanta is fifth in the NBA scoring 118.4 points per game while shooting 46.6%.

The Pacers average 122.9 points per game, 2.8 more points than the 120.1 the Hawks allow. The Hawks average 13.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.0 more made shots on average than the 10.7 per game the Pacers allow.

The teams play for the fourth time this season. The Pacers won the last meeting 126-108 on Jan. 13. Obi Toppin scored 18 points to help lead the Pacers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Siakam is shooting 53.4% and averaging 21.7 points for the Pacers. Tyrese Haliburton is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Dejounte Murray is averaging 22.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists for the Hawks. De'Andre Hunter is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 6-4, averaging 123.3 points, 41.1 rebounds, 30.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.6 points per game.

Hawks: 4-6, averaging 112.6 points, 45.7 rebounds, 27.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.6 points.

INJURIES: Pacers: Isaiah Jackson: out (hamstring), Bennedict Mathurin: out for season (shoulder), Obi Toppin: day to day (ankle).

Hawks: Seth Lundy: out (ankle), Wesley Matthews: out (hamstring), Jalen Johnson: out (ankle), Saddiq Bey: out for season (knee), Onyeka Okongwu: out (toe).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.