Indiana hosts Atlanta following Clark's 20-point game

Atlanta Dream (0-1, 0-1 Eastern Conference) at Indiana Fever (1-0, 1-0 Eastern Conference)
Indianapolis; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: Indiana Fever takes on the Atlanta Dream after Caitlin Clark scored 20 points in the Indiana Fever's 93-58 win over the Chicago Sky.
Indiana went 12-8 at home and 11-9 in Eastern Conference games during the 2024-25 season. The Fever averaged 85.0 points per game while allowing opponents to score 87.7 last season.
Atlanta finished 7-13 in Eastern Conference action and 15-25 overall during the 2024-25 season. The Dream shot 40.8% from the field and 30.8% from 3-point range last season.
INJURIES: Fever: None listed.
Dream: Jordin Canada: out (knee).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Keep Reading
Projecting the Atlanta Dream’s depth chart and roster
The Dream roster now includes 10-time All-Star Brittney Griner, three-time All-Star Brionna Jones and 2024 Sixth Player of the Year runner-up Shatori Walker-Kimbrough.
Featured
Credit: Joe Kovac
3 dead, 6 wounded in mass shooting outside Macon bar
Bibb County sheriff's officials have not said if they have identified a suspect in the fatal shooting outside the Midtown Daiquiri Bar and Grill on Macon's west side
EPA to roll back regulations on some toxic chemicals found in Georgia
Federal data reveals 48 Georgia public water systems have reported the presence of these “forever chemicals.”
Gridlock Guy: How quick response mitigated one of Atlanta’s most memorable accidents
On May 8, 2015, a plane with four people on board crashed onto Interstate 285, killing all four but miraculously no one on the ground was injured.