Indiana hosts Atlanta following Clark's 20-point game

Indiana hosts the Atlanta Dream after Caitlin Clark scored 20 points in the Indiana Fever's 93-58 win over the Chicago Sky
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

Atlanta Dream (0-1, 0-1 Eastern Conference) at Indiana Fever (1-0, 1-0 Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana Fever takes on the Atlanta Dream after Caitlin Clark scored 20 points in the Indiana Fever's 93-58 win over the Chicago Sky.

Indiana went 12-8 at home and 11-9 in Eastern Conference games during the 2024-25 season. The Fever averaged 85.0 points per game while allowing opponents to score 87.7 last season.

Atlanta finished 7-13 in Eastern Conference action and 15-25 overall during the 2024-25 season. The Dream shot 40.8% from the field and 30.8% from 3-point range last season.

INJURIES: Fever: None listed.

Dream: Jordin Canada: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

