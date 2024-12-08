Indiana at Notre Dame in CFP will be teams' 1st meeting since '91, winner gets Georgia in Sugar Bowl

The last time Notre Dame (11-1) and Indiana (11-1) played, Rick Mirer and Jerome Bettis led the Irish to a 49-27 win in South Bend on an 86-degree September afternoon 33 years ago. The temperature will be quite a bit cooler when the teams meet at Notre Dame Stadium in less than two weeks.

Georgia (11-2) earned the Southeastern Conference's automatic bid and first-round bye by beating Texas in overtime on Saturday. The Bulldogs have won all three meetings with Notre Dame, all of them high-stakes games, and have never faced Indiana.

Georgia's first meeting with Notre Dame came in the 1981 Sugar Bowl. Vince Dooley's 1980 Bulldogs finished a 12-0, national championship season with a 17-10 win. A freshman and future Heisman Trophy winner, Herschel Walker, rushed for 150 yards and two touchdowns with a dislocated shoulder to lead the Bulldogs.

Their other two games were early season contests in 2017 and 2019. Georgia won the first 20-19 at Notre Dame in a Top 25 matchup that set the Bulldogs on the path to a 9-0 start and appearance in the CFP championship game. Georgia won the second 23-17 when both teams were in the top 10.

