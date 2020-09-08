Independent qualifies to challenge DA in Ahmaud Arbery case

A third man, William “Roddie” Bryan, a neighbor of the McMichaels who authorities say had joined in their pursuit of Arbery and recorded the cellphone video of the shooting, also was subsequently charged with murder. All three men remain jailed, awaiting trial.

Gregory McMichael had been a longtime investigator for Johnson's office. Johnson recused herself, but handed the case off to a second district attorney. One county commissioner in Glynn County has claimed that officers were hesitant to arrest the McMichaels after the DA’s office told them it wasn’t necessary, but Johnson's office has called that a “vicious lie” and denied wrongdoing The second prosecutor, George Barnhill, decided no charges were necessary. Barnhill was eventually removed over his own conflict of interest — his son works for Johnson and had prosecuted an earlier case against Arbery.

Both Barnhill and Johnson are now being investigated by federal authorities. Barnhill also denies wrongdoing

After video of Arbery being shot emerged, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation took over the case. They arrested both McMichaels on charges of aggravated assault and murder May 7, less than 48 hours later.

Higgins has refrained from directly criticizing Johnson's handling of the Arbery case, but admits many more people wanted to sign his qualifying petition after the McMichaels were arrested.

“There was a period of time where we felt discouraged and down about it and wondered how this was going to be possible,” Higgins said. “Then God showed me how. Come May 8, I couldn’t answer the phone fast enough.”