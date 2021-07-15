Increase mirrors US as Georgia employers add jobs in June

The increase came as Georgia's unemployment rate fell for the 14th straight month, dipping to 4% in June from 4.1% in May. State jobless rates jumped to an all-time high during the pandemic and stood at 8.4% in June 2020, as the recovery was just getting in gear.

The number of unemployed people edged down to about 208,000 in June as a few more people found jobs and the labor force remained mostly flat.