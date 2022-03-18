In Savannah, big cleanup follows St. Patrick's celebration

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The South’s largest St. Patrick’s Day celebration left behind one massive mess to clean.
About 100 city workers in Savannah hit the streets at 3:30 a.m. Friday to sweep up plastic cups and other trash left in the streets and public squares in the aftermath of the Irish holiday.
Starting with the downtown riverfront, cleanup crews used leaf-blowers to push garbage from grass and sidewalks into the roads, where a street-sweeper could vacuum up the rubbish.
"We get it cleaned up as quickly as we can," Gene Prevatt, Savannah's sanitation director, told WTOC-TV. "I think the crowd is a little smaller and the overall planning to make a more family centered event has actually taken hold, so it is a good thing."
Savannah's 198-year-old St. Patrick's Day parade returned Thursday after being canceled the previous two years because of the pandemic. Thousands packed the squares and sidewalks, though city officials made some changes, such as withholding permits for outdoor concerts and beer tents on the riverfront, to discourage public drunkenness.