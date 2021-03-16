In Pennsylvania, Biden to highlight aid to small businesses

To drive home the point, Biden will visit Smith Flooring Inc. in Chester, Pennsylvania, a Black-owned business that supplies and installs flooring, that saw revenue fall about 20% during the pandemic. The business recently qualified for a federal Paycheck Protection Program loan during a two-week window that ended earlier this month in which the Biden administration focused the program exclusively on helping small businesses with 20 or fewer employees.

Smith Flooring, which during peak times has 22 employees but currently is employing 12 workers, is using the loan to help retain workers and upgrade technology. Borrowers are eligible for forgiveness if they meet certain requirements, including devoting at least 60% of the proceeds to payroll expenses.

Harris, meanwhile, is set to hold a virtual chat with the operators of a Fort Lupton, Colorado, vaccine clinic and meet with small-business owners in Denver.

The road show began Monday with Harris visiting a COVID-19 vaccination site and a culinary academy in Las Vegas and first lady Jill Biden touring a New Jersey elementary school.

“We want to avoid a situation where people are unaware of what they’re entitled to,” Harris said at the culinary academy. “It’s not selling it — it literally is letting people know their rights. Think of it more as a public education campaign.”

The White House is wasting no time promoting the relief plan, which Biden signed into law last week, looking to build momentum for the rest of his agenda and anxious to avoid the mistakes of 2009 in boosting that year’s recovery effort. Even veterans of President Barack Obama’s administration acknowledge they did not do enough then to showcase their massive economic stimulus package.

The president, speaking Monday in Washington, declared that “hope is here in real and tangible ways.” He said the new government spending will bankroll efforts that could allow the nation to emerge from the pandemic’s twin crises, health and economic.

“Shots in arms and money in pockets,” Biden said at the White House. “That’s important. The American Rescue Plan is already doing what it was designed to do: make a difference in people’s everyday lives. We’re just getting started.”

Biden said that within the next 10 days, his administration will clear two important benchmarks: distributing 100 million stimulus payments and administering 100 million vaccine doses since he took office. It will have taken about 60 days to administer those doses, a pace much faster than the 100 days that Biden initially promised.

To commemorate those milestones, Biden and his top representatives are embarking on their most ambitious travel schedule of his young presidency, visiting a series of potential election battleground states this week.

The sales pitch was leaving Republicans cold.

Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell dismissed the target of doses that Biden set when he took office as “not some audacious goal” but just the pace that he inherited. And he mocked Biden’s talk of Americans working toward merely being able to gather in small groups by July Fourth as “bizarre.”

The Biden plan cleared Congress without any backing from Republicans, despite polling that found broad public support. Republicans argued that the bill was too expensive, especially with vaccinations making progress against the virus, and included too many provisions not directly linked to the pandemic..

___

Superville reported from Las Vegas and Madhani from Chicago.

President Joe Biden salutes as he walks off of Marine One and heads towards Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Tuesday, March 16, 2021, to depart for a trip to Pennsylvania. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) Credit: Susan Walsh Credit: Susan Walsh

Vice President Kamala Harris gives her order to Germaine Turnbow, while stopping for lunch at Tacotarian, Monday March 15, 2021, in Las Vegas. President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and their spouses are opening an ambitious, cross-country tour to highlight the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan and its benefits. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) Credit: Jacquelyn Martin Credit: Jacquelyn Martin

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a visit with the Culinary Union at the Culinary Academy of Las Vegas, Monday March 15, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) Credit: Jacquelyn Martin Credit: Jacquelyn Martin

Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, wave as they board Air Force Two at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Monday, March 15, 2021, en route to Las Vegas. President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and their spouses are opening an ambitious, cross-country tour to highlight the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan and its benefits. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) Credit: Jacquelyn Martin Credit: Jacquelyn Martin

First lady Jill Biden tours Samuel Smith Elementary School in Burlington, N,J., on Monday, March 15, 2021. (Anna Moneymaker/The New York Times via AP, Pool) Credit: Anna Moneymaker Credit: Anna Moneymaker

Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, are greeted by Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak and his wife Kathy, as they arrive in Las Vegas, Monday, March 15, 2021. President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and their spouses are opening an ambitious, cross-country tour to highlight the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan and its benefits. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) Credit: Jacquelyn Martin Credit: Jacquelyn Martin

First lady Jill Biden speaks at a playground outside of the Samuel Smith Elementary School in Burlington, N,J., on Monday, March 15, 2021. (Anna Moneymaker/The New York Times via AP, Pool) Credit: Anna Moneymaker Credit: Anna Moneymaker

President Joe Biden stops to listen to a reporter's question after speaking about the COVID-19 relief package in the State Dining Room of the White House, Monday, March 15, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Credit: Patrick Semansky Credit: Patrick Semansky