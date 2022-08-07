IMSA gets winner-take-all championship after Road America

It's the second consecutive year the No. 10 from WTR has gone to the season-ending Petit Le Mans at Road Atlanta with the Daytona prototype championship in reach. They fell short by 11 points last season.

Albuquerque started the 2-hour, 40-minute race from the pole, had to work his way back to the lead later and was jostling with Oliver Jarvis of Shank for the win. But Jarvis attempted to pick his way through slower traffic to retake the lead with under 10 minutes to go and ran wide in the track’s famed, high-speed kink and slammed the wall on the exit.