Improbable playoff run ends for young, improving Marlins

The Marlins totaled 17 hits in the series and went 3 for 20 with runners in scoring position. They played without catalyst Starling Marté, sidelined by a broken left hand.

“Doesn't help us,” manager Don Mattingly said. “You don’t know if it changes it.”

Three hitters in the heart of the order — Rojas, Jesús Aguilar and Garrett Cooper — failed to take up the slack. They went a combined 4 for 34 (.118).

The Marlins were hoping that a strong outing by 22-year-old Sixto Sánchez would provide the foundation for a series turnaround. He sailed through the first inning and escaped a bases-loaded jam in the second, but departed after giving up four runs in the third.

“In the first I thought, ‘This guy is going to be lights out today,’” Mattingly said. “And then it seemed like he backed off. He just didn’t seem to be aggressive with his changeup and slider. He left a lot of balls in the beltline and high thigh area, which doesn’t bode well for guys that hit balls hard.”

Sánchez, considered a potential future ace, was the youngest pitcher to start a postseason game for a team facing elimination since 2003. He reached 100 mph several times but allowed. four hits and three walks.

“It was the walks that got me in trouble,” the Dominican said through a translator. “I wasn’t able to execute my pitches, and they took advantage.”

The Marlins lost a postseason series for the first time. They had been 7-0, including World Series titles in 1997 and 2003.

After losing 105 games a year ago, their 2020 season was nearly derailed by a coronavirus outbreak during the first weekend of play. They were forced to make 174 roster moves but still managed their first winning record since 2009 by going 31-29.

For Mattingly, the season ended on the 25th anniversary of his last game as a player. He found cause for consolation.

“It has been the closest group I've had as far as guys fighting and united in their stance and where they want to go,” Mattingly said. “I'm really proud of this club and what they’ve been able to accomplish.”

Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sixto Sanchez bites his glove as he walks off they field after the final out in the third inning in Game 3 of a baseball National League Division Series against the Atlanta Braves, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Credit: David J. Phillip Credit: David J. Phillip

Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly walks back to the dugout after a pitching change in the fifth inning in Game 3 of a baseball National League Division Series against the Atlanta Braves, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Credit: David J. Phillip Credit: David J. Phillip

Miami Marlins center fielder Lewis Brinson (25) makes a running catch for the third out on a ball hit by Atlanta Braves' Travis d'Arnaud in the eighth inning in Game 3 of a baseball National League Division Series, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Credit: David J. Phillip Credit: David J. Phillip